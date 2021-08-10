MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Cloquet News, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol, St. Louis River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one person was killed when a vehicle plunged into the St. Louis River near Cloquet Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an 80-year-old woman was driving a Ford Explorer south on Interstate 35 when the vehicle left the highway and entered the river just after noon.

(credit: CBS3 Duluth)

A passenger, identified as 78-year-old Barbara Kimber of Carlton, was killed in the crash.

The driver’s condition has not been released.