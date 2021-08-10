MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one person was killed when a vehicle plunged into the St. Louis River near Cloquet Tuesday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an 80-year-old woman was driving a Ford Explorer south on Interstate 35 when the vehicle left the highway and entered the river just after noon.
A passenger, identified as 78-year-old Barbara Kimber of Carlton, was killed in the crash.
The driver’s condition has not been released.
