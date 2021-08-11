MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four golfers were injured Tuesday morning when lightning struck a course in western Wisconsin.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, paramedics and other officials responded around 11:30 a.m. to a report of multiple people struck by lightning at the Big Fish Golf Course in Hayward.
First-responders found four men suffering from injuries related to a nearby lightning strike. All were alert, conscious and brought to a local hospital for treatment.
Officials say the four men were all related and visiting the area from southern Wisconsin. The town of Hayward is located about 140 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
Last week, another man was struck by lightning while at a Twin Cities drive-in movie theater. The man was also found conscious and hospitalized.
