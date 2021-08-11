MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Aitkin County, Brooklyn Park News, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old Brooklyn Park man is dead after crashing into several trees Wednesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol said he was driving northbound on Deer Street North near 333rd Lane in Aitkin County around 5:45 p.m.

His vehicle “drifted off the road” before hitting several trees.

The man has not been identified.