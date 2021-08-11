MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old Brooklyn Park man is dead after crashing into several trees Wednesday evening.
The Minnesota State Patrol said he was driving northbound on Deer Street North near 333rd Lane in Aitkin County around 5:45 p.m.
His vehicle “drifted off the road” before hitting several trees.
The driver, identified as Brian Scott Glasbrenner, died at the scene.
Investigators say he was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
