MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:1 Vote, Brooklyn Park News, Hollies Winston, Lisa Jacobson, Mayoral Election

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A special election for mayor of Brooklyn Park is heading into a recount after a razor-thin vote margin.

After polls closed Tuesday, the results showed city council member Lisa Jacobson leading with one vote over Hollies Winston, the DFL-endorsed candidate.

The one-vote difference is after more than 6,800 ballots were counted.

(credit: City of Brooklyn Park)

An automatic recount begins Wednesday morning.

The winner will fill the seat of former mayor Jeff Lunde, who resigned when he was elected to the Hennepin County board.