MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A special election for mayor of Brooklyn Park is heading into a recount after a razor-thin vote margin.
After polls closed Tuesday, the results showed city council member Lisa Jacobson leading with one vote over Hollies Winston, the DFL-endorsed candidate.
The one-vote difference is after more than 6,800 ballots were counted.
An automatic recount begins Wednesday morning.
The winner will fill the seat of former mayor Jeff Lunde, who resigned when he was elected to the Hennepin County board.
More On WCCO.com:
- NTSB: 3 Dead In Small Plane Crash In Victoria, Identified
- Community Unites To Search For Missing Isanti Woman Amanda Vangrinsven
- Minnesota Man Tells Of Years-Long Struggle To Recover From Near-Fatal West Nile Virus
- Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance