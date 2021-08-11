MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
By Liz Collin
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO’s Liz Collin shares the latest in the journey of retired Stillwater doctor Paul Quinn as he navigates Alzheimer’s with help from his family.

Collin also speaks with an expert from the Alzheimer’s Association about early signs of memory loss and how to have some of the tough conversations with a loved one suffering from memory loss.

If you want to donate or learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association: visit alz.org or call their 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

Watch the entire CBSN Minnesota special in the video above.

You can also look back at all of our reporting with Paul Quinn here.

