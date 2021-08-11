MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning in an alley on the city’s north side.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 3600 block of Knox Avenue North, in the city’s Folwell neighborhood. At the scene, they found a woman’s body with signs of traumatic injuries.
The death is being investigated as a homicide. So far, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
