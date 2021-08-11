MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters its worst drought in over a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Homicide, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning in an alley on the city’s north side.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. to the 3600 block of Knox Avenue North, in the city’s Folwell neighborhood. At the scene, they found a woman’s body with signs of traumatic injuries.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.