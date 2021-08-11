MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Brooklyn Center teenager has been charged in relation to a shooting in late March. He will tried as an adult.

Jeremiah Sheh Jackson, 16, was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery in Hennepin County on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, a Brooklyn Center police officer was dispatched to an apartment complex on the 3400 block of 65th Avenue North on March 23 on a report of a shooting. When he arrived, he found a man shot multiple times, including in the leg and torso. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital.

Later, the victim said that he had gone to the apartment to see his cousins. When he got out of his car, two people approached him for directions to Park Center Senior High School.

One of the people was identified as Jackson. The other had a cast on his hand.

The man with the cast approached the victim and pointed a gun at him, saying “Yo, gimme the key.” Jackson then said “give me the keys or else I’m gonna beat your a–.”

As the victim was reaching for the key Jackson said “Yo, shoot him.” The man holding the gun then allegedly shot the victim, and the two left in the victim’s car.

Officers found video surveillance of the incident and confirmed that Jackson was one of the suspects. In a post-miranda interview, he admitted to participating in the shooting but refused to give up the name of the person who shot the victim.

Jackson called the victim “an idiot” because he did not hand over his keys right away.