MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Twin Cities man accused of shooting his sister inside their family home was indicted on a first-degree murder charge Wednesday.
Joseph Ness had previously been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 25-year-old sister, Noelle Ness. He is in custody at the Carver County Jail, with bail set at $5 million with conditions and $10 million without.
According to a criminal complaint, several 911 calls brought authorities to the Ness family home on the afternoon of May 8.
Joseph and Noelle Ness’ mother told responding officers her son had killed her daughter, and said there were several guns in the house.
Joseph Ness was arrested at a neighbor’s home after he allegedly told the neighbor, “I just killed my sister … I want to surrender peacefully. I am unarmed.”
Inside the family home, investigators say they found six rifles, hundreds of spent shell casings, bullet holes in the walls and several shot-out windows.
Investigators allege Joseph Ness shot into his sister’s room from his room, then shot his sister at close range. Noelle Ness was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Joseph Ness’ next court appearance is set for Oct. 6.
