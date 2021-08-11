MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the past five days, a family in north Minneapolis has been given word that a loved one has been killed.

The latest is a woman in her 20s. Her body was dumped in an alley in the 3600 block of Knox Avenue North sometime early Wednesday morning, according to police.

LaShae Hinton’s oldest child, 31-year-old Prince Hinton, was gunned down while standing outside the Winner’s Gas Station near Lyndale and West Broadway avenues Saturday evening.

“The community needs to come together,” said Hinton. “I don’t care what he was doing, he got the right to stand at the store without someone driving up and letting bullets go. Because innocent people standing out there, besides who you guys have these problems with.”

Her son was a father of four children and she says she will fight for justice to make sure those responsible are held accountable.

“It’s not just my son that got killed, it’s little kids as well that’s because you all running around here like it’s nobody’s care in the world,” said Hinton.

More than anything she wants the shootings to stop.

“People know what is going on. The parents know what is going on. They know who got this and who got that and the more silent they be, that’s why we’re going to keep having funerals,” Hinton said.

Hinton made it clear, she had a message for those holding a community hostage with gun violence.

“Everybody just needs to stop the killing. Put the guns down, go in a boxing ring or something, try something different,” Hinton said.

Police say they hope someone comes forward with information that helps them arrest those responsible for this latest surge in violence. You can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.