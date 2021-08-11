MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the killing and dismemberment of a man whose remains were found in Lake Superior last month.

The arrest of a 31-year-old from Duluth comes nearly a month after 41-year-old Robert West was charged with accomplice after the fact to felony murder and interference with a dead body or scene of death.

The remains of 34-year-old Richard Balsimo of St. Paul were found in buckets and a tote bag on Lake Superior near the shore of Grand Portage in mid-July. Authorities believe he was killed around June 20.

According to a criminal complaint, West confessed to helping dismember Balsimo and planning the disposal of his body.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested the 31-year-old Wednesday afternoon. They have been booked into the St. Louis County Jail.

WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.