MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A second man has been arrested in connection with the killing and dismemberment of a man whose remains were found in Lake Superior last month.
The arrest of a 31-year-old Duluth man comes nearly a month after 41-year-old Robert West was charged with accomplice after the fact to felony murder and interference with a dead body or scene of death.
The remains of 34-year-old Richard Balsimo of St. Paul were found in buckets and a tote bag on Lake Superior near the shore of Grand Portage in mid-July. Authorities believe he was killed around June 20.
According to a criminal complaint, West confessed to helping dismember Balsimo and planning the disposal of his body.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested the 31-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. He has been booked into the St. Louis County Jail.
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
