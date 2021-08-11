MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota believe they have found the body of Amanda Vangrinsven, the Isanti woman who has been missing since last week.
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office announced late Tuesday that deputies and Isanti police officers executed a search warrant on the 300 block of 261 Avenue Northwest in Athens Township, about four miles south of where Vangrinsven, 32, was last seen.
Crews found the body of a woman on the property, and, based on evidence found at the scene, determined it was Vangrinsven. The sheriff’s office says the body has been brought to a medical examiner’s office for identification and to determine her cause of death.
No one is in custody in connection with Vangrinsven’s disappearance. However, the case remains under investigation, and the sheriff’s office said a press conference will be held in the coming days to answer questions.
Vangrinsven was last seen alive Thursday night at the Isanti VFW, where she worked. According to police, Vangrinsven left her workplace with someone that night, and the two went out to Dugout Bar in Bethel.
Vangrinsven was dropped back off at the VFW on Thursday evening, but she did not show up for her shift on Friday. Her car was found parked outside the VFW.
Over the last several days, dozens of volunteers worked to find Vangrinsven, searching new areas around Isanti each day. The sheriff’s office thanked the public for their help in finding Vangrinsven.
