The station group’s properties also include CBSN Local, a joint initiative with CBS Interactive that features direct-to-consumer streaming news services in the markets where the Company has local news organizations. CBS Television Stations’ premium local content is also distributed to consumers by the group’s websites and mobile applications.

• Aggressively manage and publish updated news stories, video segments and photo slideshows, concentrating on developing stories and breaking news.

• Stay on top of industry trends to innovate and grow audiences on WCCO’s various platforms.

• Monitor daily news continuously, using wires and other news sources to write content for WCCO.com.

• Generate story ideas and digital elements that complement and enhance news on WCCO-TV.

• Track web traffic and monitor social analytics for research and content purposes.

• Manage school closing and weather alert systems on the Internet and on the air, along with the WCCO app’s push alert system.

• Contribute to CBSN Minnesota, WCCO’s live streaming network, with responsibilities including but not limited to: overseeing content, building show rundowns and segments, coding/stacking video content, and other duties as assigned.

• Engage and share WCCO’s messages in the social media space, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, English or other related field.

• Experience working on a media website or within a media organization.

• Candidate must be results-oriented, innovative and must demonstrate leadership and teamwork.

• Must have strong organizational and communication skills and be well-versed in AP Style.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Basic understanding of HTML and other computer programming languages preferred.

• Understanding of SEO practices.

• Experience with non-linear editing platforms (Final Cut, Adobe Premiere, Stratus) preferred.

• History of working in a fast-paced media environment.

• Familiar with social media best practices.

• Experience creating and building broadcast rundowns; familiarity with iNews.

ViacomCBS is an equal opportunity employer (EOE) including disability/vet.

At ViacomCBS, the spirit of inclusion feeds into everything that we do, on-screen and off. From the programming and movies we create to employee benefits/programs and social impact outreach initiatives, we believe that opportunity, access, resources and rewards should be available to and for the benefit of all. ViacomCBS is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and is an affirmative action employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, creed, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship status, marital status, disability, gender identity, gender expression, and Veteran status.

If you are a qualified individual with a disability or a disabled veteran, you may request a reasonable accommodation if you are unable or limited in your ability to use or access. https://www.viacomcbs.com/careers as a result of your disability. You can request reasonable accommodations by calling 212.846.5500 or by sending an email to viacomaccommodations@viacom.com. Only messages left for this purpose will be returned.