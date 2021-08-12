MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was arrested Thursday morning following a fatal stabbing near downtown Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at an apartment on the 300 block of Oak Grove Street, near Loring Park.
On an upper floor of the building, officers found a man suffered from a stab wound. First-responders attempted to aid the victim before an ambulance brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died shortly thereafter. The name of the victim has yet to be released.
Officers found a suspect at the scene and arrested him. Investigators with the Homicide Unit took him in for questioning.
According to police, this stabbing marks the 57th reportable homicide in the city this year.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips are anonymous and can also be made online.
More On WCCO.com:
- Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven
- 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues
- ‘I Thought Patients Would Be Breaking Down My Door’: Effective COVID Treatment Is Available In Minnesota
- Natalia Benjamin Named Minnesota’s First Latinx Teacher Of The Year