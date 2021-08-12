MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota health clinic in which a shooter opened fire in February, killing one woman and leaving four other people hurt, is set to reopen next month.
Allina Health announced Thursday its Buffalo Crossroads clinic will reopen for patients Sept. 27. Employees will be able to visit the facility before the reopening.
“On behalf of Allina Health, we want to thank everyone, those nearby and those from around the country for the outpouring of love that has surrounded Allina Health and our Buffalo Crossroads Clinic team over the last several months,” the provider said in a statement.
Gregory Ulrich, the man authorities say admitted to the Feb. 9 shooting, was found competent to stand trial Wednesday. The 68-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosive devices.
According to a criminal complaint, Ulrich walked into the Allina Clinic Crossroads and started shooting. Investigators say Ulrich also set off homemade bombs inside the clinic.
The attack killed 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant at the clinic and a mother of two young children.
Ulrich faces up to 40 years in prison for the murder charge alone. His next hearing is Sept. 21.
Allina Health said more than $284,000 has been raised for the victims of the shooting and their families.
