MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Over 17,000 drivers were cited for speeding on Minnesota roads during the month of July, all while speeding injury and fatality figures increased this year compared to last year.
Last year the Minnesota Department of Public Safety recorded over 16,000 citations in July. The year before that, it administered over 21,000.
But this year, 94 people died in speed-related crashes in July compared 66 in 2020 and 39 the year before that. In all, 257 people have died on Minnesota roads this year.
Additionally, 250 people were seriously injured due to speeding in July and 974 people have suffered injuries in all of 2021. Last July, 219 people were seriously injured.
DPS says 55 agencies reported drivers going over 100 mph compared to 40 last year. The highest recorded speed was a driver going 131 mph in St. Cloud.
Excuses given for speeding included “mistakenly had driven two hours the wrong direction and was supposed to be in Wayzata,” “it’s a hybrid and I can’t hear the engine,” and “having a bad day.”
