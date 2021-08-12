MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Council on Disability says it will not attend the Minnesota State Fair this year because fair officials “have not stepped up to require masks, vaccines or crowd limits.”
“By not creating a safe place for all Minnesotans to gather,” the council wrote in an open letter, “MCD’s presence at the State Fair this year would reinforce the message to society that the lives of people with disabilities are less important.”
As of Thursday, fair officials have set no crowd limits. Masks aren’t required but are encouraged, as are vaccines. A fair organizer told WCCO-TV that all options are on the table regarding COVID-19 safety protocols, although no final decisions have been made.
“We cannot support the refusal to make hard decisions that will upset some but likely save many,” the council said. “This lack of leadership and policies does not represent our state’s diverse racial, ethnic, aging, or disability communities — all of which have higher risks from COVID-19.”
This year’s fair is scheduled for Aug. 26 through Sept. 6.
More On WCCO.com:
- Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven
- 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues
- ‘I Thought Patients Would Be Breaking Down My Door’: Effective COVID Treatment Is Available In Minnesota
- Natalia Benjamin Named Minnesota’s First Latinx Teacher Of The Year