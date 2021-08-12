MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
Sue Moores, Nutritionist for Kowalski’s Markets, shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Raw Corn and Zucchini Salad
Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

3 cups fresh (not frozen) Minnesota Grown corn kernels
1 large Minnesota Grown zucchini, diced (between ¼-½”)
¼ oz. fresh Italian parsley, leaves only, finely chopped (about 3-4 tsp.)
1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice (from the Produce Department)
¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Sea Salt
¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns

DIRECTIONS

In a medium mixing bowl, combine corn, zucchini and parsley; toss together. Drizzle oil and juice over salad; season with salt and pepper. Toss salad to combine.

Mexican Street Corn

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS

8 ears corn on the cob
¼ cup Kowalski’s Butter (your choice of Salted or Unsalted), at room temperature
– freshly ground Kowalski’s Sea Salt and Black Peppercorns, to taste
8 lime wedges
1 cup crumbled Cotija cheese (from the Specialty Cheese Department)
– Kowalski’s Ancho or Chipotle Chile Powder, to taste
– chopped fresh cilantro, to taste (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Prepare corn for boiling, grilling or microwaving as directed below. Spread butter on hot corn; sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Squeeze a lime wedge over each ear; sprinkle with cheese, chile powder and cilantro as desired. Serve immediately.

TO BOIL: Remove husks and silk from corn. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat; add corn and cook until tender (about 5-7 min.). Remove corn from pot; drain well.

TO GRILL: Remove husks from corn except for the layer touching kernels. Pull back remaining husks to remove silk; pull husks back up over corn. Soak corn in cold water for about 1 hr. before grilling. Grill corn over medium heat, covered, until kernels yield gently to pressure (8-10 min.), turning each ear a quarter turn every 2 min. Carefully remove husks.

TO MICROWAVE: Cook each ear, husk on, for 10 min., adding 2 min. of cooking time for each additional ear (cook up to 4 ears at a time). Remove husks and silk from each ear.