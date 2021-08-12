Sue Moores, Nutritionist for Kowalski’s Markets, shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Raw Corn and Zucchini Salad
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
3 cups fresh (not frozen) Minnesota Grown corn kernels
1 large Minnesota Grown zucchini, diced (between ¼-½”)
¼ oz. fresh Italian parsley, leaves only, finely chopped (about 3-4 tsp.)
1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice (from the Produce Department)
¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Sea Salt
¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns
DIRECTIONS
In a medium mixing bowl, combine corn, zucchini and parsley; toss together. Drizzle oil and juice over salad; season with salt and pepper. Toss salad to combine.
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
8 ears corn on the cob
¼ cup Kowalski’s Butter (your choice of Salted or Unsalted), at room temperature
– freshly ground Kowalski’s Sea Salt and Black Peppercorns, to taste
8 lime wedges
1 cup crumbled Cotija cheese (from the Specialty Cheese Department)
– Kowalski’s Ancho or Chipotle Chile Powder, to taste
– chopped fresh cilantro, to taste (optional)
DIRECTIONS
Prepare corn for boiling, grilling or microwaving as directed below. Spread butter on hot corn; sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Squeeze a lime wedge over each ear; sprinkle with cheese, chile powder and cilantro as desired. Serve immediately.
TO BOIL: Remove husks and silk from corn. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat; add corn and cook until tender (about 5-7 min.). Remove corn from pot; drain well.
TO GRILL: Remove husks from corn except for the layer touching kernels. Pull back remaining husks to remove silk; pull husks back up over corn. Soak corn in cold water for about 1 hr. before grilling. Grill corn over medium heat, covered, until kernels yield gently to pressure (8-10 min.), turning each ear a quarter turn every 2 min. Carefully remove husks.
TO MICROWAVE: Cook each ear, husk on, for 10 min., adding 2 min. of cooking time for each additional ear (cook up to 4 ears at a time). Remove husks and silk from each ear.