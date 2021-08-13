MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Grand Casino, Local TV, Mille Lacs Lake, Pedestrian Struck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two pedestrians are fighting for their lives after they were struck by a pickup truck early Friday morning near Grand Casino.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that the collision happened around 1:15 a.m. in the crosswalk on Highway 169 near the casino on Mille Lacs Lake.

Joseph Michael Nickaboine, 36, and Kiala Marie Ryle, 18, were in the crosswalk heading toward the lake when they were both hit by the northbound truck.

Nickaboine and Ryle, both from nearby Onamia, suffered life-threatening injuries. An ambulance brought them to North Memorial Health hospital in the Twin Cities for treatment.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 58-year-old Palisade man, stopped at the scene. He was not hurt in the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation.