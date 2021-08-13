MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 3-year-old girl died on Friday after she was accidentally shot by a 5-year-old boy, authorities say.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in a residence shortly before 4 a.m. in Bena.
The girl was taken to Deer River Hospital, but she was soon pronounced dead.
The case is under investigation.
