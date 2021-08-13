MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 3-year-old girl died on Friday after she was accidentally shot by a 5-year-old boy, authorities say.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in a residence shortly before 4 a.m. in Bena.

The girl was taken to Deer River Hospital, but she was soon pronounced dead.

The case is under investigation.