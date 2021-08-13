MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Brooklyn Park mayoral candidate Hollies Winston announced a vote recount Friday after losing the election by a “razor-thin margin”.
After polls closed Tuesday in Minnesota’s sixth largest city, the results showed city council member Lisa Jacobson capturing 3,415 votes, defeating Hollies Winston who won 3,414 votes.
Written requests are required for all recounts and must be filed to the city clerk’s office after the votes are certified, which happened during a special city council meeting Friday.
Winston announced the official recount Friday evening through twitter.
The recount will tentatively happen on Thursday, August 19 with the canvass on Monday, August 23. This race could not have been closer and a recount is part of the process.
We will continue to work to ensure that every vote is counted fairly.
— Hollies Winston (@HolliesBP) August 14, 2021
“The recount will tentatively happen on Thursday, August 19 with the canvass on Monday, August 23,” said Winston. “This race could not have been closer and a recount is part of the process.”
Minnesota state law requires any recount request to follow the canvass of votes.
This mayoral race comes after Jeffrey Lunde resigned from the job in January after being elected to the Hennepin County board.
More On WCCO.com:
- New Model Allows 3M Employees To Choose How And Where They Work
- Anton ‘Tony’ Lazzaro Charged With Recruiting 6 Minor Victims To Engage In Sex Acts
- ‘I Thought Patients Would Be Breaking Down My Door’: Effective COVID Treatment Is Available In Minnesota
- Drive-Thru ‘Taco Bell Defy’ To Break Ground In Brooklyn Park Later This Month