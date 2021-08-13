MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto of a proposed charter amendment on rent stabilization will stand, after the Minneapolis City Council failed to override it on Friday. The other initiative will head to the ballot in November.

The city council had put together two proposals to go on the ballot for rent stabilization: a “council initiative” and a “resident initiative.”

The council initiative would give the city council the power to make rent control policies on private residential properties in Minneapolis. It was approved 11-1 for voters to decide in the fall, with Councilmember Linea Palmisano casting the lone opposing vote. Andrew Johnson was absent from voting.

Initially, the resident initiative, which would allow registered voters in the city to propose rent stabilization ordinances, was approved in the city council. However it was not as decisive as the council initiative, with nine supporting votes and three opposing. Councilmembers Lisa Goodman, Linea Palmisano and Kevin Reich voted against the initiative, while Andrew Johnson was absent from the vote last week.

But Frey vetoed the resident initiative that same day. It went back to the city council for a potential override.

On Friday however the council failed to collect the nine votes needed to overrule the veto. Five councilmembers, including Andrew Johnson, Alondra Cano, Lisa Goodman, Linea Palmisano, and Kevin Reich opposed, while Andrea Jenkins abstained.

The council initiative will be on the ballot for Minneapolis’ Nov. 2 election.