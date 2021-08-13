MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A prominent Republican in the Minnesota Senate is calling for Minnesota GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan to resign following allegations that Anton Lazzaro, GOP operative and close ally, sex-trafficked minors.

Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, is an assistant to Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka. He is the first Republican currently serving in elected office to call for her resignation.

In his statement, Chamberlain said he was troubled by the representative’s relationship with Lazzaro.

“MNGOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan must resign immediately. The charges against Anton Lazzaro of sex trafficking minors are deeply disturbing, disgusting, and repulsive, and Carnahan’s close, ongoing relationship with him is troubling to say the least,” said Chamberlain. “I find it impossible to believe she didn’t know about his activities.”

Chamberlain further expressed his concern over their friendship and said he “disavowed” Carnahan.

“That relationship is cause enough for Carnahan’s resignation. The additional allegations of sexual assault, harassment, intimidation, and fraud that occurred on her watch simply make it all the more clear that she must step down immediately. I disavow her, Mr. Lazzaro, and their actions in the strongest possible terms,” said Chamberlain.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said Anton Lazzaro, 30, has been arrested and indicted on federal sex trafficking charges for allegedly recruiting six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts. Since the court documents were made public Thursday, Lazzaro’s ties to the party and Republicans in elected office have sparked questions and prompted politicians on both sides of the aisle to condemn the allegations.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who is married to Carnahan, posted a photo in 2017 on social media of him at a Vikings game with Carnahan and Lazzaro. Carnahan and Lazzaro also hosted a podcast together in 2019 and early 2020. The party chairwoman has made no mention of any personal connection to Lazzaro.

Kelly Fenton, a former Minnesota lawmaker, and GOP deputy party chair, also called for Carnahan’s resignation Friday evening over Twitter.