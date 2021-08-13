MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With a fall-like morning and a summery afternoon, Saturday will be a #Top10WxDay!
The weekend will stay dry and warm; low dew points will give us a relief from the humidity and bring in some cooler temperatures.
On Friday, temperatures started out in the mid-60s. Wind will pull in the cooler and drier air and the sky will be clear and blue, with a few clouds. The breeze might pick up to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday morning will start out in the low-50s in the Twin Cities and the crisp air will make it feel like fall. But as the day goes on, temperatures will warm up to the mid-80s.
In the metro area, the high could get up to 85 degrees, and the temperatures will be warmer off to the west, with a high of 91 degrees forecasted for the Fargo area.
Then some warm air will start to drift in towards the end of the weekend, and the humidity will increase on Monday. There are some chances for scattered rain in the middle of next week, but overall, it’ll be sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
