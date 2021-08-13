MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a crash on Highway 7 near Hutchinson.
Authorities say the incident took place on Highway 7 near Omega Avenue and involves a serious injury.
The road is expected to be closed until about 6 p.m. Officials say to expect delays.
This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
