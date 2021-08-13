MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a crash on Highway 7 near Hutchinson.

Authorities say the incident took place on Highway 7 near Omega Avenue and involves a serious injury.

The road is expected to be closed until about 6 p.m. Officials say to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.