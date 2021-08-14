MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews in Brooklyn Park spent the morning battling a house fire.
Officials say the fire started around 6:15 a.m. on the 3800 block of Dunbar Court North.
The garage is completely destroyed and the home suffered extensive damage as well. The siding on a second home also started to melt.
The two people inside the home were able to evacuate safely, while one firefighter suffered minor injuries. They were evacuated by an ambulance.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
