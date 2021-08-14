MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced pitcher Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list due to a left mild oblique strain on Saturday.
Pineda left last night’s game against the Rays during the third inning after reportedly feeling tightness in his side. To replace Pineda the Twins have recalled pitcher Ralph Garza Jr. from Triple-A St. Paul.
Garza Jr. was claimed off waivers from the Houston Astros on August 4 and has appeared in three games for the Saints. The 27-year-old made his major league debut on May 29 and appeared in nine games for the Astros.