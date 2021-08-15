MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chaska police say a man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday morning.
Two vehicles collided at about 10:19 a.m. on Engler Boulevard near Highway 212. One of the drivers involved, a 32-year-old man, was killed. No one else was hurt.
Police are still investigating, and the names of the victim and others involved have not yet been released.
More On WCCO.com:
- St. Thomas GOP Chair Gisela Castro Medina Arrested In Florida On Sex Trafficking Charges
- New Model Allows 3M Employees To Choose How And Where They Work
- Charges: Reggie Bethel Murdered 11-Year-Old Boy; Mother Told Investigators Abuse Was Common ‘Form Of Discipline’
- 1 Seriously Injured In Hutchinson Hwy 7 Crash