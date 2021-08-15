MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chaska police say a man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday morning.

Two vehicles collided at about 10:19 a.m. on Engler Boulevard near Highway 212. One of the drivers involved, a 32-year-old man, was killed. No one else was hurt.

Police are still investigating, and the names of the victim and others involved have not yet been released.