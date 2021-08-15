MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning along Lake Street in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the 100 block of West Lake Street, on the border of the city’s Whittier and Lyndale neighborhoods. Responding officers found a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
The victim was not breathing, and officers attempted CPR. However, paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead. The victim’s name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to investigators, preliminary information suggests that the shooting happened when people in two vehicles fired at each other. The victim was inside one of the vehicles. The other vehicle sped off from the area.
So far, no arrests have been made. This shooting marks the 58th homicide in Minneapolis this year, police say.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous and can be made online.
