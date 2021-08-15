MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was hospitalized after a shooting late Saturday night in Dinkytown.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before midnight on the 400 block of 14th Avenue Southeast.

The victim was struck by a bullet and went to a hospital. A police spokesperson described her injuries as “very non-life-threatening.”

The shooting is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.