MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was hospitalized after a shooting late Saturday night in Dinkytown.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before midnight on the 400 block of 14th Avenue Southeast.
The victim was struck by a bullet and went to a hospital. A police spokesperson described her injuries as “very non-life-threatening.”
The shooting is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
