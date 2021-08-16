MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota family is mourning the loss of their second daughter in less than three years.
Abigail Anderson, 29, was killed by a truck Saturday evening while walking on Cleveland Avenue near the Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in Falcon Heights. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says a truck hit a parked car, which then struck Anderson. Police say the driver then performed a U-turn and ran over her while attempting to flee the scene. Anderson later died at Regions Hospital.
Anderson, who was known to all as Abby, was a Children’s Minnesota nurse. What makes the pain of this loss even deeper for her family and friends is that her older sister, Gabe Grunewald, died of cancer two summers ago at age 32. Grunewald was a professional runner and starred on the University of Minnesota track team.
Heather Kampf was a roommate of Grunewald's, and at least knew Abby well enough to know how similar she was to her sister.
“The same type of positive, bright soul with the same smile and personality. Seeing her always felt like she kept a piece of Gabe alive, so to lose her as well is really heartbreaking,” Kampf said.
An outpouring of grief Monday included tweets from Minnesota Track and Field and Cross Country, and Olympic runner Kara Goucher. Anderson was an avid runner herself and heavily involved in the Brave Like Gabe Foundation, which supports rare cancer research and empowers survivors.
Police say the driver who struck Anderson was taken into custody and given a blood test. Criminal charges have yet to be filed.