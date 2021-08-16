MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota music legend is accused of sexually abusing a child back in the 1960s.
A lawsuit filed in New York claims Bob Dylan abused a 12-year-old girl multiple times in 1965. Dylan was 23 years old at the time.
The lawsuit says Dylan, who grew up in Hibbing, spent weeks befriending the girl. He then allegedly used drugs, alcohol and threats to sexually assault her.
Dylan’s spokesperson says the claims are not true.
