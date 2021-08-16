MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Bob Dylan, Child Sexual Abuse, Local

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota music legend is accused of sexually abusing a child back in the 1960s.

A lawsuit filed in New York claims Bob Dylan abused a 12-year-old girl multiple times in 1965. Dylan was 23 years old at the time.

Bob Dylan (credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA)

The lawsuit says Dylan, who grew up in Hibbing, spent weeks befriending the girl. He then allegedly used drugs, alcohol and threats to sexually assault her.

Dylan’s spokesperson says the claims are not true.