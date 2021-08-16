MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 1,470 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, and five more deaths. More and more Minnesotans are getting new tests for COVID, with the latest average showing about 250 per 100,000 residents having gotten a test in the most recent period, compared to about 110 in early July.
Hospitalization figures continue to rise to levels not seen since April and May, as the MDH on Monday recorded 109 people in Minnesota ICU beds with COVID-19, and 302 in non-ICU beds with the virus.READ MORE: Minnesota Extends $100 Vaccine Incentive Program For Another Week
The state is seeing about 5.2 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, indicating that that figure is more or less holding in place for the moment. Similarly, the seven-day average positivity rate is holding steady at 5.1% as of Monday. There are now 16 new COVID cases daily per 100,000 Minnesotans. That figure is well above the state’s “high risk” categorization.
In Minnesota, more than 3.03 million residents are fully vaccinated. Last week, Gov. Tim Walz announced that 70% of the state’s population 16 and older had received at least their first dose. In all, 6,022,016 vaccination shots have been administered in Minnesota.READ MORE: Walz Extends $100 Vaccine Reward Program Through Aug. 22
With a 58% vaccination rate, Minnesota leads the Midwest in the percentage of the total population to have at least one shot, though the figure is lower for younger groups: 46% of 12- to 15-year-olds and 54% of 16- to-17-year-olds have their first dose.
In all, 626,310 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Minnesota since last March, along with 7,734 deaths.MORE NEWS: COVID In Minnesota: Some Immunocompromised Minnesotans Could Soon Get Booster Shot
Roughly 34,000 COVID-19 tests were processed in this most recent update from the MDH.
