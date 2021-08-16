MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of high rise window cleaners in the Twin Cities went on strike Monday morning.
The workers are from Columbia Building Services and Final Touch Commercial Cleaning, and they are part of the SEIU Local 26 union. Along with washing building windows, the union says some workers were also asked during the pandemic to clean inside offices after COVID-19 cases were reported.
Additionally, the union says that workers received little training or equipment. Workers say they want more safety on the job and for the companies to recognize the challenges they face.
