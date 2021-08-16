MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Gun Violence, St. Paul News, Ted's Recreation Bar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead following a shooting early Monday morning in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Ted’s Recreation Bar on Larpenteur Avenue. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Officers and paramedics tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call St. Paul police.