MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead following a shooting early Monday morning in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Ted’s Recreation Bar on Larpenteur Avenue. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
Officers and paramedics tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call St. Paul police.
More On WCCO.com:
- St. Thomas GOP Chair Gisela Castro Medina Arrested In Florida On Sex Trafficking Charges
- New Model Allows 3M Employees To Choose How And Where They Work
- Maple Grove Residential Burglaries Increase Due To Surge In Auto Theft
- GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan Pushes Back After More Republicans Call For Her Ouster