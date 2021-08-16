MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the person who died in a stabbing near downtown Minneapolis last week as 27-year-old Omar Ali Hirsi. According to police, this stabbing marked the 57th reportable homicide in the city this year.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. Aug. 12 to a report of a disturbance at an apartment on the 300 block of Oak Grove Street, near Loring Park.
On an upper floor of the building, officers found a man suffered from a stab wound. First-responders attempted to aid the victim before an ambulance brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died shortly thereafter.
Officers found a suspect at the scene and arrested him.
On Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said that the victim, Hirsi, died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.
More On WCCO.com:
- St. Thomas GOP Chair Gisela Castro Medina Arrested In Florida On Sex Trafficking Charges
- New Model Allows 3M Employees To Choose How And Where They Work
- Maple Grove Residential Burglaries Increase Due To Surge In Auto Theft
- GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan Pushes Back After More Republicans Call For Her Ouster