MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A body of a Roseville man was recovered from Sand Lake Monday morning after nearly four days of search and rescue efforts.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriffs Office, the body of 21-year-old Philip Poulose was recovered after a rescue operation began on Aug. 12 due to a “water emergency.”
Police reports say that Poulose and a friend were canoeing on Sand Lake located in Brit when wind speeds increased and waves began to sink their canoes. Poulose swam towards the shore and his friend swam to a small island where he was later rescued. Neither individual had a life jacket.
Poulose could not be found on the island or in the water so the SLCSO deployed a rescue squad who searched over the next four days.