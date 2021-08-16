MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Homicide, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman who was found dead last Wednesday morning in an alley on Minneapolis’s north side has been identified as 29-year-old Tiffany Monique Walker.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called shortly after 7 a.m. Aug. 11 to the 3600 block of Knox Avenue North, in the city’s Folwell neighborhood. At the scene, officers found the victim’s body with “obvious signs of trauma.”

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Monday said that Walker died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been reported. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous and can be made online.