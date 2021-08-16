MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Department Of Transportation, Willmar News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A state road construction worker was nearly struck by a pick-up truck that drove through a work site Monday morning in western Minnesota.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says a 78-year-old Spicer man allegedly drove into four orange warning barrels at about 11:31 a.m. on the 71/23 Highway near Willmar, before striking a concrete cutting saw that was being used by a Minnesota Department of Transportation worker.

The man drove off, but was soon stopped by another MnDOT worker. No one was hurt. The sheriff’s office did not identify the driver.