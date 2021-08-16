MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, MLB, Prince Tribute

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins have announced the return of their annual Prince tribute night, this being the fourth.

Twins officials say the first 10,000 fans to attend the game will receive a Prince and Twins co-branded hat at the gate, and fans who purchase the separate Prince Theme Night ticket package will receive a co-branded bomber jacket.

(Photo Creds: Minnesota Twins)

(Photo Creds: Minnesota Twins)

 

 

 

 

 

 

The special night is set to take place on Thursday, Sep. 30 against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. Gates open at 5:10 p.m. and the first pitch begins at 6:40 p.m.

In 2019 the team gave away purple Twins jerseys to fans which dawned Prince’s name and logo on the back.