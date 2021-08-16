MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins have announced the return of their annual Prince tribute night, this being the fourth.
Twins officials say the first 10,000 fans to attend the game will receive a Prince and Twins co-branded hat at the gate, and fans who purchase the separate Prince Theme Night ticket package will receive a co-branded bomber jacket.
The special night is set to take place on Thursday, Sep. 30 against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. Gates open at 5:10 p.m. and the first pitch begins at 6:40 p.m.
In 2019 the team gave away purple Twins jerseys to fans which dawned Prince’s name and logo on the back.
More On WCCO.com:
- St. Thomas GOP Chair Gisela Castro Medina Arrested In Florida On Sex Trafficking Charges
- New Model Allows 3M Employees To Choose How And Where They Work
- Maple Grove Residential Burglaries Increase Due To Surge In Auto Theft
- GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan Pushes Back After More Republicans Call For Her Ouster