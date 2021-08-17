MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple people had to be extricated from their vehicles and hospitalized for “significant injuries” after a crash involving a semi truck Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35W in Bloomington.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 1:42 p.m. on the northbound side of the interstate at 82nd Street.
The Bloomington Fire Department says several of its units and other first responders are assisting at the scene. Some northbound lanes will be closed for the foreseeable future, and traffic is expected to be heavy for much of the evening.
