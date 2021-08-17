MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Biden administration is expected later this week to recommend that the majority of Americans get a booster shot eight months after their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This shot is expected to be available only for people who received the Modena or Pfizer vaccine for now. Federal health officials are waiting on more data before approving it for the Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccine but will likely have the same recommendation for a booster.

Federal health officials are waiting on full FDA approval of the vaccines before offering this booster shot, which is expected to happen mid-September.

They will recommend people stick with the original branded dose they received for their first two shots.

This is in response to the surge in cases of the Delta variant. They want most Americans to receive this booster as an added layer of protection, as breakthrough cases of the variant are possible.

This booster is different than the third dose being used for a specific group of people with moderate to severely compromised immune systems.

Officials say they envision a rollout. Health care and nursing home workers would be the first group offered the booster, followed by seniors and then the general population.

To date, more than 7,000 fully vaccinated Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s about 0.2% of the nearly 3 million Minnesotans who are vaccinated against the virus. The virus has put nearly 600 vaccinated Minnesotans in the hospital. However, the state’s numbers are about a month behind because of the time it takes to identify these breakthrough cases.