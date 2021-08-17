MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Bloomington Fire Department, Bloomington News, Gas Leak, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Bloomington are asking people to avoid a stretch of Old Shakopee Road due to a “large natural gas leak.”

The Bloomington Fire Department said the road is closed in both directions near Elliott Avenue South.

The department said the road will reopen once the leak has been secured.

Check back for more on this developing story.