MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Bloomington are asking people to avoid a stretch of Old Shakopee Road due to a “large natural gas leak.”
The Bloomington Fire Department said the road is closed in both directions near Elliott Avenue South.
Large natural gas leak- Old Shakopee Rd & Elliot Ave. Both directions of Old Shakopee Rd are closed near Elliot Ave. Please avoid the area. Will update once leak has been secured by @CenterPoint. pic.twitter.com/OM2wWsqTaw
— Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) August 17, 2021
The department said the road will reopen once the leak has been secured.
Check back for more on this developing story.