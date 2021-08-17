MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday in the death of Amanda Vangrinsven.
The 32-year-old’s death was officially ruled a homicide, after her body was found earlier this month 4 miles from where she disappeared.
The 37-year-old man deputies arrested is the same man authorities say she was last seen with, and who owns the property where she was found.
He is in jail, but has yet to be charged in her death.
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.