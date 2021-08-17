MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Royalton man was killed Friday afternoon while trimming trees in the northwest metro.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says Noah Ness, 33, died from apparent electrocution while sawing branches from a tree on County Road 35 in Big Lake Township. Ness was reportedly on a ladder and using a saw with an extender when he made contact with a power line.
He was flown to M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, where he later died. His exact cause of death will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.