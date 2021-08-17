MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul’s Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has changed its COVID-19 policies as the highly-contagious Delta variant continues its spread across the country.
Officials announced Tuesday that patrons are now required to provide proof of full vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance.
Ordway’s move mirrors that of First Avenue and its five sister venues in Minneapolis and St. Paul, which went into effect earlier this month.
The Biden Administration is expected to recommend that fully-vaccinated Americans should get a booster shot eight months after getting their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Minnesota officials also announced Tuesday that COVID-19 tests will be made available for all schools to have on hand this year.