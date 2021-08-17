MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bemidji Police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian seriously injured early Tuesday morning, and say they’ve made an arrest.
The incident happened at about 4:15 a.m. on the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive South.
Investigators say that the victim was an 18-year-old who was taken to Sanford Medical Center-Bemidji, where his latest reported condition is stable.
Officers were able to make an arrest after finding a “vehicle consistent with the pedestrian collision.”
The driver of that vehicle, also an 18-year-old, was arrested. Police say that alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the incident.
WCCO typically does not name suspects in crimes until criminal charges are officially filed.