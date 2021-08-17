MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of Minnesota’s largest school districts will require masks in all school buildings this year.
The St. Paul School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of the resolution, which will go into effect Wednesday.
The resolution states there will be “universal indoor masking for all people in a school setting (ages 2 and older), including all teachers, staff, students, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.”
Minneapolis Public Schools enacted a similar mask mandate earlier this month. Rochester and Edina schools also passed similar resolutions Tuesday, while Eden Prairie Schools announced they will require masks for students in sixth grade and younger, but masks are only recommended for older students.
State officials also announced Tuesday that COVID-19 tests will be made available for all schools to have on hand this year.
