MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota will offer multiple types of COVID-19 tests in schools this year in an effort “to keep kids and staff healthy, safe and in their classrooms.”
The state health department announced Tuesday that public and nonpublic schools, as well as charter and tribal schools, will have access to nasal swab, saliva and rapid antigen tests. Schools will “have autonomy in developing their individual testing program,” according to a release.
Also Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health joined the Centers for Disease Control in recommending weekly testing for unvaccinated children and testing for vaccinated children who are showing symptoms.
“Regular testing, along with masking and the other layers of prevention, gives our schools, students, families and educators the best chance of getting the school year off to a successful and healthy start,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.
The Minnesota Department of Education will provide grants “to support testing efforts in schools,” according to a release.
According to MDH, children have accounted for about 14.4% of total COVID cases in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.